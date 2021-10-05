Short Interest in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) Expands By 34.6%

Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE ADF remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Aldel Financial has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aldel Financial stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.67% of Aldel Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

