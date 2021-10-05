Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Declines By 24.4%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

ALNA stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

