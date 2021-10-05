Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 32.7%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. 27,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,404 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,407,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

