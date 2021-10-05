Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Drops By 23.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,247.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSRF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ALSRF stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

