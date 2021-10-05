Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Expands By 33.8%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMREP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMREP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its position in AMREP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXR stock remained flat at $$14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,780. AMREP has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.45%.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

