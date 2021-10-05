Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Drops By 25.9%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Anima has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.