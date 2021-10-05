Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Drops By 25.9%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Anima has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.
Anima Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.