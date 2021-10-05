Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Decreases By 25.0%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.1 days.

ARESF opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4749 per share. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARESF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

