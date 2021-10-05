Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Decreases By 25.0%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.1 days.
ARESF opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4749 per share. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
