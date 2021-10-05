Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Declines By 22.4%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.33.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
