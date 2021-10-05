Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Declines By 22.4%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.