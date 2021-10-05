Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Decreases By 27.6%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 621,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.98.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
