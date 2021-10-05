Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Decreases By 27.6%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 621,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

