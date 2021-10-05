Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Increases By 30.8%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AXTI opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. AXT has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AXT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AXT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 18.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.