Short Interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Drops By 27.3%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioHiTech Global by 102.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in BioHiTech Global by 37.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

