Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Decreases By 23.3%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLPG opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Blue Line Protection Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

