Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Increases By 34.4%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 55.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,084. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.