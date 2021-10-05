Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Declines By 23.9%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $277.73. 12,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,492. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.34 and its 200 day moving average is $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

