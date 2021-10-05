Short Interest in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Drops By 24.0%

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CPSR remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 211,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 40.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth $106,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.