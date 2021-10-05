Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Expands By 31.9%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. 12,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,372.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

