Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Decreases By 25.0%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $$11.37 on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

