Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Expands By 33.9%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.4 days.
OTCMKTS:EXXRF remained flat at $$85.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. Exor has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $90.68.
Exor Company Profile
