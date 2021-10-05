Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Expands By 33.9%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.4 days.

OTCMKTS:EXXRF remained flat at $$85.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. Exor has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $90.68.

Get Exor alerts:

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.