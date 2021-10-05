Short Interest in Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Decreases By 27.4%

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,423,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 8,847,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,826,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 6,548,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,357. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 2.51.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.