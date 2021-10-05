Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 30.0%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $$1.17 during trading on Tuesday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.