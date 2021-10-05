Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expands By 34.8%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $29,093,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. 1,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,317. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

