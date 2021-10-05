Short Interest in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Grows By 31.5%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 2,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,874. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

