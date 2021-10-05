Short Interest in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Decreases By 23.7%

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period.

GGM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

