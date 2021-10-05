Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Declines By 23.6%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,871. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
