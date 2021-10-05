Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Declines By 23.6%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,871. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

