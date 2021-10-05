Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Rises By 32.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. 101,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 12,468 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $123,059.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,596 shares of company stock worth $1,116,112 in the last 90 days. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 51,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.