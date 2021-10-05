Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Decreases By 23.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after buying an additional 863,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,969 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,387,000.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.