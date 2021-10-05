Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Decreases By 23.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
