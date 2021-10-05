Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Decreases By 23.3%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.39. The stock had a trading volume of 121,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.82. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

