Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rises By 31.4%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 49,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.