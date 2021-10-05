Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Expands By 32.7%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.0 days.

Shares of PRXXF remained flat at $$15.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.