Short Interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Drops By 25.5%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 865,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 382,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,385. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

