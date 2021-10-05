Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expands By 31.6%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,352. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

