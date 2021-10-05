Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Declines By 24.1%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,154,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 14,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TERRF remained flat at $$7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

