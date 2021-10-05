Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Drops By 22.5%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.