Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Drops By 22.5%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile
