Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Rises By 32.7%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 122,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,758,865,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.11.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

