Short Interest in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expands By 31.1%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. 3,708,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.