Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Increases By 35.2%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 245,200 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

