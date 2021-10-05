Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Drops By 25.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 77,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFU. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

