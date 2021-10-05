Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Increases By 30.8%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.67%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

