SiaCashCoin (SCC) Market Cap Achieves $107,231.62

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $107,231.62 and $138.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One SiaCashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00052560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00253456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00110982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013186 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SiaCashCoin (SCC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,181,634,443 coins. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

SiaCashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.