Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Down 2.9%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.17. 11,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,804,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,058,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 195,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

