Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,487,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.72% of Signet Jewelers worth $200,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after purchasing an additional 505,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIG stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

