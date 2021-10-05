SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.46

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 35579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

