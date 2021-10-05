Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,119. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

