Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.79

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.