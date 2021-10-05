Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Up 32.7% in September

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 513,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SINO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 499,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,375. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. engages in the provision of non-asset based global shipping and freight logistics integrated solution. It operates through the following segments: Inland Transportation Management Services; Freight Logistics Services; Container Trucking Services; and Bulk Cargo Container Services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.