Sivan Whiteley Sells 7,023 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32.
Shares of SQ traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.98. 9,911,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 206.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.51.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
