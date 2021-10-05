Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.