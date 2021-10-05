Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been assigned a C$22.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director Greg Beard bought 25,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$324,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,256,541.19.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

