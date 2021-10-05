Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.89

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 37115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SKLZ. Wedbush cut their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $82,219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $415,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

