SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 4,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYT. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,294,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,433,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $8,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

